Valencia offered Barcelona a third player during Murthy-Laporta meeting

Doing business without the media getting wind of it is almost as difficult as getting the business itself done in Barcelona these days. When Valencia Chairman Anil Murthy and Barcelona President Joan Laporta met on Tuesday evening, it didn’t take long for the news to circulate to through the media.

It was largely accepted that the meeting was chiefly about the futures of Carlos Soler and Jose Gaya, who Barcelona are supposedly interested in. Short of cash, the Catalans also offered Riqui Puig, Martin Braithwaite and Sergino Dest to Los Che.

However a new report from Mundo Deportivo on Thursday has contradicted the previous information from other sources. According to them, Oscar Mingueza was also part of the discussions as Barcelona try to offload the defender.

The bigger news is that Goncalo Guedes was also on the table. The Valencian forward has been the leader of their attack, scoring 13 times and assisting on 6 others.

Barcelona are not yet willing to commit to that option though. The Portuguese would cost €40m and the Blaugrana are weighing up a number of options for their attack. As such, he is neither ruled out but nor is he a priority.

No other position group faces as much uncertainty as the front line in Barcelona. Linked to Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, there is still no news on the future of Ousmane Dembele either. Memphis is also not certain to stay and it seems that only Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati have their places assured.