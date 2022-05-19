Toni Kroos turns down Real Madrid’s offer to extend his contract with the club

Toni Kroos has turned down a new contract from Real Madrid.

That’s according to Marca, who report that the Spanish club offered Kroos the opportunity to extend his deal – it currently expires in the summer of 2023 – for another season.

Kroos instead wants to see how next season pans out before committing another year of his career to the Santiago Bernabeu.

He’s happy and content with life in Spain with Madrid but has always said he won’t play forever. He wants to retire at Madrid.

The German’s performance levels have been called into question this season but Carlo Ancelotti still considers him essential.

The Italian has no doubt that Kroos will start in Paris when Madrid face Liverpool in the final of the Champions League.

Nacho has also been offered a new deal while the futures of Dani Ceballos and Marco Asensio are less clear.

All three players’ contracts expire in 2023.