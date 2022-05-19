Thomas Tuchel open to persuasion on Azpilicueta exit

Barcelona are looking to reshape their defence this summer and a key part of that task is thought to be Cesar Azpilicueta. The Chelsea captain is 32 years of age and is thought to possess both the defensive and leadership skills to take their backline to the next level.

The chief issue is his contract situation at Chelsea. Originally expiring at the end of the season, a clause in his contract allows Chelsea to extend it unilaterally once he had played 30 matches. He has since done so.

Yet manager Thomas Tuchel is open to talking through the issue with Azpilicueta himself. In a rare show of good will in football, the German manager explained that he would listen to the Spaniard’s point of view.

“We are still in conversations with him and we are also selfish. We are not responsible for solving other clubs’ problems nor granting the wishes of any other entity. I hope he stays and he knows that, but we are talking about a legend, maybe he deserves that the club and I have another look to see if there can be an exception to the rule and that’s why we are in this process.”

Marca reported Tuchel’s comments and it’s clear that he is not willing to give up on him without a fight. Even so, he seems adamant that Azpilicueta must want to be at Chelsea for him to stay.

“We have to know if he is completely committed. He deserves that we speak to him because if not, he might not feel so and that’s why we have to speak about this seriously and with respect.”