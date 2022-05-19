The Santiago Bernabeu prepares for night of farewells as Real Madrid host Real Betis

Real Madrid face Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu tomorrow.

And it’s set to be an evening of farewells according to Mundo Deportivo, with several Madrid players set to make their last-ever appearances for the storied club from the Spanish capital.

Gareth Bale and Isco will both be leaving the club this summer when their contracts expire while Marcelo could be joining them.

Then there’s the likes of Marco Asensio, Dani Ceballos and Mariano Diaz, who could all also leave the club this summer.

Madrid will hope to put in a convincing performance to ensure they go into the Champions League final with Liverpool in Paris on May 28th with good momentum.

And Betis are no mugs. They’re on course to finish fifth in La Liga for the second season running and won the Copa del Rey last month. They’ll also be keen to end the season on a high.