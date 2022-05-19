The decisive issue in Martin Braithwaite’s Barcelona future

It feels a world away since Barcelona signed Martin Braithwaite to cover the loss of Luis Suarez to injury in February of 2020. In that time, Braithwaite has seen three managers and the exits of both Suarez and Lionel Messi from the club.

He himself has always maintained that he would remain at Barcelona for the duration of his contract, which expires in June 2024.

Barcelona are keen to offload the Danish striker this summer however, as they continue to look for new avenues to save and recoup money.

Yet there may be one thing that can aid Braithwaite’s exit. Denmark are qualified for the World Cup in Qatar in 2022 and with almost no game time for the forward, he runs the risk of either not getting into the squad or not arriving in peak form, as per Sport.

Braithwaite has been the forgotten man of Xavi Hernandez’s reign. After being injured at the start of the season for several months, he returned to fitness in January but has only been on the pitch for just 22 minutes across two appearances since.

Enjoying an excellent Euro 2020 showing as a starter, Braithwaite will no doubt be keen to be part of a formidable Danish team in Qatar.

Making 42 appearances last season, Braithwaite has proven himself a useful part of the Barcelona team in certain moments, but ultimately has failed to make a great impact on the team.