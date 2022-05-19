Statistics illustrate the plummeting form of Angel Correa

At the start of the season, arguably no forward in the Atletico Madrid squad had a better case for being in the starting line-up. Yet as Los Rojiblancos head into the final match of the season, Angel Correa is conspicuous by his absence.

The Argentine forward had been linked with an exit last summer but Atleti fans were thanking their fortune that they had hung onto Correa, given his excellent form. Three goals and an assist in their opening three games were good for seven points on their own.

Overall he has aided Atleti’s struggle, for that’s what it has been this season, with 12 goals and 6 assists. Yet those numbers are almost the same as they were at the end of February.

As Diario AS point out, since he picked up an injury against Real Betis on the 6th of March, Correa’s minutes have dropped dramatically. Before that knock, Correa had started 62% of Atletico’s matches, but afterwards he has only been involved in 38% of their time on the pitch in the 11 games since (378 minutes).

Diego Simeone’s loss of confidence in him has had an impact on his productivity too. It’s been three months since his last goal and on a more holistic level, Correa has lacked impact too.

Correa has always been a useful player for Simeone but this loss of form may once again raise questions about his future, as Atletico Madrid look to streamline their squad this summer.

