Spanish FA President Luis Rubiales under investigation for corruption

The audio recordings that detailed the relationship, both business and personal, between Gerard Pique and Luis Rubiales saw the light of day almost exactly a month ago. The latter might have thought that the media storm had blown over with him coming out relatively unscathed, but today things took a turn.

According to Marca, the Anti-Corruption Office within the Justice Department has opened an investigation into the President of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). That investigation is based on two supposed areas: irregularities over the Spanish Supercup contract and irregular payments over the rent of Rubiales’ house in Madrid.

That’s not the extent of it either. The High Council of Sport (CSD) have sent a letter to the RFEF asking for explanations over the leaked audios. Within that letter they detailed that although they had no view over the incidents, it would be in the interest of the public for Rubiales to explain any doubts that have been caused in the public opinion.

The RFEF confirmed to the CSD that they would be at their disposal to do so. None of this has a material impact on Rubiales or his position yet, but he may yet find himself in trouble.

For his part, Rubiales maintains he acted legally at all times and showed his disgust for the hacking of his phone.