Sevilla President responds to Mickey Mouse comments from Eintracht

The Europa League final took place in Seville on Wednesday night at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, arguably its spiritual home given that Sevilla are the record winners of the competition. That said, Sevilla weren’t in the final to claim it on home soil this year.

Instead around 150,000 fans from Germany and Scotland descended on the Andalusian capital, making their presence felt. Although it was largely held up to be without too much violence, incidents did break out two hours before the final itself.

Also in the lead up to the final, Eintracht Frankfurt President Peter Fischer expressed his distaste for the venue. Frustrated with the 43,883 capacity of the Sanchez Pizjuan, Fischer called it a ‘Mickey Mouse stadium.’

Speaking to Movistar+ during the Spanish television coverage, Sevilla President Jose Castro was asked for his views on the comments in a story carried by Estadio Deportivo.

“The Mickey Mouse stadium, as he says, has 6 Europa League trophies in the middle of the directors box.”

“Eintracht still have to win four more to equal that… so, exactly, it might be a Mickey Mouse stadium, but it has 6 Europa League trophies.”

Castro did then soften his comments by adding that Fischer may have been feeling the pressure of the final.

“These are days of tension, maybe for him, being in front of his people… They are things that you have to forgive, I’m sure he didn’t say it with malicious intent.”

The words of a true politician.