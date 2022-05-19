Real Madrid have agreed a big-money deal over the new Santiago Bernabeu.

The new stadium renovation will be completed in January 2023 having been under construction for more than a year.

The new Bernabeu will feature a new roof and a number of upgraded features, with he stadium being brought firmly into the 21st century.

Ahead of the stadium construction coming to an end in around six months, Real Madrid have agreed big-money deals.

The deals, which will be worth 360million euros in revenues, according to the club, have been struck with Sixth Street and Legends.

The agreement with Sixth Street will last for 20 years, with the partnership described as Sixth Street acquiring ‘the right to participate in the exploitation of certain new businesses’.

Sixth Street are an asset management firm, while the Legends deal doesn’t have a specified length.

Legends ‘will contribute its experience and knowledge in the operation of large stadiums and leisure centres, allowing optimization of the management’.

The deals are yet another financial boost for Real Madrid, with their renovated stadium already proving a commanding force, financially speaking.