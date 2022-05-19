Real Madrid have confirmed their squad to face Real Betis in their final La Liga clash.

Los Blancos already have the league title sewn up, and it is now about preparing for the Champions League final.

Carlo Ancelotti‘s men will face Liverpool in the Paris final a week on Saturday, when they will go in search of the club’s 14th Champions League title.

Before then, Real Madrid will face Betis on Friday night, seeing out their La Liga campaign.

And ahead of the clash, Real Madrid have confirmed their matchday squad.

Gareth Bale has returned to the fold having struggled with a back injury over recent weeks.

But there is no place for David Alaba, who has been out for the last three games with a muscular issue.

The Austria international is fit and has returned to training, but Los Blancos have decided not to risk Alaba due to some signs of an work overload in training.

Alaba will be rested, and he should be fine to feature in the final.

Here is the squad in full: