Real Madrid have back-up ‘keeper in mind if Lunin leaves

Real Madrid’s goalkeeping spot is arguably the safest position in the world at the moment. Thibaut Courtois has a just claim to be the best in the world and is showing no sign of him leaving the club any time soon.

That might be part of the reason Real Madrid are forced to look for a new back-up this summer. Ukrainian Andriy Lunin has demonstrated in recent weeks that he’s a more than capable deputy and may look for a move to gain first-team football this summer. At just 23 years of age, Lunin is in a key stage of his development.

Los Blancos have already planned for that eventuality though. According to Diario AS, Colombian veteran David Ospina has been waiting for a call from Real Madrid since late January of this season.

Ospina, 34, is out of contract at Napoli this summer and be happy to play second fiddle to Courtois too. A starter under Carlo Ancelotti during his time in Naples, the Italian manager trusts him too.

However Real Madrid are keen to hang onto Lunin if the Ukrainian is content to stay. Ospina is waiting for some clarity but is running out of time to give Napoli an answer too.