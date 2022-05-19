Real Betis will be without three players for their clash with Real Madrid on Friday night.

There is very little at stake on Saturday night, with Real Madrid already champions and Betis already qualified for the Europa League.

Betis are currently fifth and could drop to sixth, but they are guaranteed Europa League football, and they cannot qualify for the Champions League.

It has been a fine season from Betis, who have won the Copa del Rey and wrapped up a top six spot.

Los Verdiblancos have impressed throughout this season, with Manuel Pellegrini working his magic again.

But ahead of their final game of the season, they have three key absentees.

Full-back Hector Bellerin, who has impressed on loan this season, is out, while centre-back Victor Ruiz is also out.

Goalkeeper Claudio Bravo is the third absentee, joining long-term absentees Victor Camarasa and Martin Montoya.

Thankfully, Betis have all their business already wrapped up.