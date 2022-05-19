Official: Andoni Iraola to stay at Rayo Vallecano

Rayo Vallecano have tied down coach Andoni Iraola for next season when it looked as if time was running out to do so.

The club released a short statement on Thursday evening confirming that Los Franjirrojos had extended his contract until 2023.

Iraola has been revolutionary at Rayo, taking them from midtable obscurity to promotion last season via the play-offs. Entering La Liga with a squad many had deemed to be short on quality, they were challenging for the European places until the turn of the year and made their first Copa del Rey semi-final appearance since 1982. Securing safety comfortably, Rayo also did the double over Barcelona this season.

Some had wondered if he might move on, with his contract expiring and in all likelihood, a variety of positions to choose from. However Iraola has elected to stay put, in a move which will likely influence Rayo’s ability to hold onto their players too.

Uncertainty surrounds the managerial role at Athletic Club currently, with Marcelino admitting he may not be there next season. Elections are on the horizon and many had made the calculations that Iraola might have been an alternative to return to the club he spent most of his career.