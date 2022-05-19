Memphis Depay could be used by Barcelona in the operation to sign Robert Lewandowski

Memphis Depay’s days at Barcelona could be numbered.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who report that the Dutchman could be used to help fund Barcelona’s transfer activity this coming summer window. They’re determined to strengthen.

Memphis could be used in the deal to sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich or he could be sold to raise funds. This is despite the fact he’s valued at Barcelona – he’s scored 13 goals in his first season, the same as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Other players in the squad with less importance to the club are almost certainly going to be leaving Barcelona this summer – this includes men like Martin Braithwaite, Oscar Mingueza, Clement Lenglet and Riqui Puig.

Frenkie de Jong and Sergino Dest could also be made into sacrificial lambs even though Barcelona would rather keep them.

The club’s financial situation makes such difficult decisions an unfortunate necessity if they want to recruit this summer.