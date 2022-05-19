Mateu Lahoz chosen to represent Spain at the Qatar World Cup

Antonio Mateu Lahoz will be heading to the Qatar World Cup.

The Spanish referee has been chosen to represent his country in the Middle East later this year in his second World Cup.

He’ll bring Pau Cebrian Devis and Robert Perez del Palomar along.

Lahoz, 45, is a somewhat iconic figure in Spanish football famous for his unorthodox approach to refereeing.

He’s been doing so in La Liga since 2008 and was in charge of the 2021 Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City in Porto last season. He’s a highly experienced official.

Before heading to Qatar, La Roja have a Nations League campaign to negotiate. They’ll face Iberian rivals Portugal, the Czech Republic and Switzerland in their group.

They’ll then face a World Cup group consisting of Germany, Japan and either Costa Rica or New Zealand depending on the outcome of their playoff.

Many have tipped Spain as being potential winners.