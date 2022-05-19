Manchester United reveal how much they’re willing to pay Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong’s future is up in the air.

The Dutchman wants to stay at Barcelona and Barcelona want him to stay. But if a big-money offer comes in for him they would consider a sale according to Diario Sport.

And Manchester United seem to be best-placed to do so. They’ve just appointed Erik ten Hag, who worked with De Jong at Ajax and is keen on a reunion.

Barcelona’s asking price for De Jong is said to be €100m but United will only go as high as €80m – that’s a figure that will give Barcelona some pause for thought.

A potential issue, however, is the fact that De Jong is determined to play Champions League football next season with or without Barcelona. And United can’t offer it – they’ll be playing either Europa League or Europa Conference League football in 2022/23.

De Jong joined Barcelona from Ajax in the summer of 2019.