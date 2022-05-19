Manchester United connected with move for Barcelona youngster Sergino Dest

Manchester United have been connected with Sergino Dest.

That’s according to 90 Minutes as carried by Diario Sport, who report that Erik ten Hag is keen to take the young right-back to Old Trafford from Barcelona as well as Frenkie de Jong.

Dest is thought to be open to the move as it’s not thought that he’s going to have a prominent role at Camp Nou next season.

But while United want to do a loan deal Barcelona are pushing for a transfer north of €20m. And there’s a few clubs interested.

Ten Hag doesn’t rate Diogo Dalot or Aaron Wan Bissaka and wants to strengthen at right-back, although it isn’t a priority.

Dest joined Barcelona from Ajax – Ten Hag’s old club – in the summer of 2020 and has since made 72 appearances for La Blaugrana, contributing three goals and four assists so far.

Dest, 21, has earned 17 senior caps for the United States.