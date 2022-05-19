Carlo Ancelotti has defended Gareth Bale amid criticism from Real Madrid fans.

Bale is set to leave Real Madrid at the end of his current contract, which expires in June.

And his departure comes amid intense criticism from Los Blancos fans due to his alleged prioritising of international football and golf.

But Bale will go down in club history having won three La Liga titles, four Champions League and many other titles.

He has played a key role in many of the 15 titles he has won at the club, and there is just no escaping that fact, despite some of the criticism he receives these days.

On Friday night, it will be Bale’s last chance to play at the Bernabeu as a Real Madrid player, when Los Blancos take on Real Betis in their final La Liga clash.

And ahead of the game, Ancelotti has defended Bale’s reputation.

“He is finishing his contract, whether he plays tomorrow or not, it is not important,” said the Italian in his pre-match press conference.

“Bale has been a part of the history of this club. Bale is going to remain in the memory of the history of Madrid.

“He has been important in Champions League finals, Copa del Rey…it’s normal that everyone recognises this.”

Bale will be available for selection having returned from a back injury.