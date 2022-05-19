LaLiga teams up with Bloomsbury Football in first UK community partnership

As part of its commitment to grassroots football in the United Kingdom, LaLiga to support Bloomsbury’s initiatives in London and beyond

Based near LaLiga’s London offices in King’s Cross, Bloomsbury Football is a non-profit charity organisation working with 5,000 young people per week

LaLiga has joined forces with Bloomsbury Football to support the London-based grassroots charity, which uses the power of football to change the game for young people.

In a multi-year agreement, LaLiga will assist the pioneering community work being done by Bloomsbury Football, whose grassroots football initiatives reach over 5,000 young people per week, starting with the sponsorship of Bloomsbury’s youth league in central London from this summer, to be newly renamed as LaLiga x Bloomsbury Football League.

Bloomsbury Football is based on three pillars: that access to regular high-quality football training improves mental and physical health, builds stronger communities, and teaches young people valuable life skills. Through this multi-season strategic partnership with Bloomsbury, LaLiga and its clubs are supporting grassroots football in London and the continued development of the beautiful game in the United Kingdom.

Founded in 2018, Bloomsbury Football offers an elite football experience to young people aged between 18 months and 18 years old. The organisation’s financial assistance model means that everyone is welcome, regardless of ability to pay or play.

In addition to providing official kit donated by LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank clubs, LaLiga via its UK office will also provide training and expertise for Bloomsbury’s staff, and host Bloomsbury players at LaLiga watch parties from next season.

This is LaLiga’s first community partnership in the United Kingdom, following the opening of the league’s London office in King’s Cross (London Borough of Camden) in early 2020.

“It’s amazing that LaLiga is showing their support for grassroots football in London and beyond by supporting our work at Bloomsbury Football. It is so important for all those in the sports industry to show their support of grassroots sporting initiatives, as we really do see the life-changing power that regular physical activity has on young people. We are excited to grow our impact through this partnership with LaLiga and continue to change the game for young people in London” said Charlie Hyman, Founder & CEO of Bloomsbury Football.

“LaLiga is present on the ground over 40 territories worldwide, with the aim of assisting sporting development and increasing fan engagement with Spanish football. By supporting the pioneering work of Bloomsbury Football, we aim to give back to our local community here in London whilst inspiring young LaLiga fans in the UK” said Keegan Pierce, LaLiga Global Network Delegate for the UK and Ireland.

The partnership is the latest in several initiatives strengthening LaLiga’s ties to the birthplace of football, including the opening of a full-time London office and launching its own 24/7 television channel, LaLigaTV, in early 2020; as well as opening LaLiga’s first player development programme in England, LaLiga Camps UK, from July 2022.

About LaLiga

LaLiga is a global, innovative and socially responsible organisation which is a leader in the leisure and entertainment sector. It is a private sports association composed of the 20 public limited sports companies (SADs) and clubs of LaLiga Santander and the 22 of LaLiga SmartBank, and is responsible for organising professional football competitions in Spain. LaLiga is the football competition with the most social media followers in the world, with over 140 million followers across 16 platforms in 15 different languages. With its headquarters in Madrid (Spain), it is present in 41 countries through eleven offices and 44 delegates. The organisation carries out its social work through its foundation and was the world’s first professional football league to establish a league for intellectually challenged footballers: LaLiga Genuine Santander.

About Bloomsbury Football

Bloomsbury Football is a registered charity that is changing the game for young people in London, providing professional-level football coaching to improve mental and physical health, foster social cohesion and teach valuable life skills to over 5,000 young people a week. Bloomsbury’s mission is to provide every young person in London with the opportunity to access high-quality football training, and the charity has a financial model that means no one is turned away, regardless of background. Currently, 50% of Bloomsbury participants receive free school meals, 55% are from BAME backgrounds, 1,500+ girls play with Bloomsbury per week and 95% of participants feel more confident & happier after playing with Bloomsbury. Working across Islington, Westminster, Kensington & Chelsea and Tower Hamlets, Bloomsbury Football is bringing football to London’s doorstep and is raising the bar for grassroots football standards in the capital city. Bloomsbury Football is a three-star England Football accredited club, a Kick It Out Equality Chartered Club, an FA-accredited Disability Recreation Centre and a London Youth Member.