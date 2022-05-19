Kylian Mbappe sets date for decision on his future

The end is nigh. To the Kylian Mbappe saga that is, so say multiple reports.

According to Diario AS amongst others, Mbappe will announce his departure or decision to stay at Paris Saint-Germain this Sunday. The news was first broken by L’Equipe, who say that Mbappe has decided that Telefoot, an iconic French football show, will be the stage for his announcement. The program is released at 11:00 CEST in what will surely be one of its most watched episodes ever.

Mbappe may well have played his final game for the Parisians should that be so, as he missed training on Thursday due to muscle discomfort. Their final fixture of the season is on Saturday against Metz at the Parc des Princes.

Should he be signing for Real Madrid, it would make sense that he Mbappe would leave the public announcement until after PSG’s final match in order to avoid a negative reception.