Karim Benzema has warned Real Madrid they must perform in their final La Liga clash.

Los Blancos won the league title with four games to spare, and they have had the luxury of being able to rest key players ahead of the Champions League final.

Carlo Ancelotti‘s men face Liverpool in the Champions League final in just over a week, in Paris.

Before then, they will face Real Betis in their final La Liga clash, and Ancelotti might be tempted to rest key players to ensure certain players don’t get injured.

But star striker Benzema has told his teammates they must perform if they want to properly prepare for the Paris final.

“We are already champions, but to prepare ourselves for the final, we have to play well, to win and to take confidence,” he said, as cited by Mundo Deportivo.

“We play at home and we should make the people who come to the game happy, that’s what’s important.

“We have to play at our best to respect Betis and win.”

Benzema’s fitness will be more important than most come the final given the impact he has had on the competition so far.

The Frenchman has scored 11 Champions League goals so far this season, and he has netted 44 goals across all competitions.