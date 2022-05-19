Juventus give up on Morata as Atletico assess options

As seems to be a feature of almost every transfer window, Alvaro Morata’s future is in the air.

The Spanish striker is coming to the end of his second season in Turin, in his second spell, but it looks unlikely that there will be a third. Juventus have told Atletico Madrid that they will not be exercising their option to purchase the forward as per Marca.

The Bianconeri would have had to stump up €35m in order to make the move permanent and have decided against doing so, preferring to focus their finances elsewhere.

That leaves Morata at somewhat of a loose end this summer. Atleti appear to have no intention of keeping hold of the striker, with Diego Simeone losing faith in him before his Juventus move.

Meanwhile Barcelona had been heavily linked to the striker in January, but following the acquisition of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the supposed attempts to bring in Robert Lewandowski, that avenue may no longer be open to him.

Since leaving Real Madrid in 2014, Morata has never spent more than two consecutive seasons at one club, something he is set to continue this summer. Luis Enrique’s persistence with him in the Spanish national side is at odds with his club career. Perhaps finding himself in a limbo between Europe’s elite and the next tier of clubs, his future is even more uncertain this summer than ever.