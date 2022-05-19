Barcelona star Marc-Andre ter Stegen will not link up with Germany this summer.

It has not been the best of season’s for ter Stegen, who has struggled for form amid an inconsistent campaign for Barca.

The Goalkeeper has established himself as one of the world’s best goalkeepers, but he has not shown that this season.

And there has been plenty of talk about an underlying injury that may have impacted on his form.

But Germany boss Hansi Flick says it is rest that is needed, omitting the goalkeeper from the Germany squad for the upcoming Nations League clashes with Italy, England and Hungary.

Flick explained his decision by saying: “Because of injuries, he has not been able to have holidays in recent years and, keeping the World Cup in mind, we agreed that this year it is important that he rests.”

Ter Stegen has 28 caps for Germany to-date, spending much of his international career behind Manuel Neuer.

The rest should do him good, especially with another long season ahead, given the World Cup, as Flick alludes to.