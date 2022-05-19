Gareth Bale named in Real Madrid’s squad to face Real Betis in final appearance for the club

Real Madrid face Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu tomorrow.

It’s the final game of the season and Madrid will look to close out their campaign in style ahead of their Champions League final with Liverpool in Paris on May 28th.

Madrid won La Liga with four games to spare and have been using the lead-up to their clash with Liverpool as a kind of pre-season.

But they’ll look to put in a good performance tomorrow evening to ensure they head to Paris with their tails up.

And Betis are no mugs.

They won the Copa del Rey last month in their home city of Seville, beating Valencia at La Cartuja. They’re also on course to finish fifth in La Liga for the second season running.

They’ll come to the capital intent on spoiling the party.

As well as a send-off for Paris the fixture will also serve as a means of saying goodbye to several long-serving players.

Marcelo, Isco and Gareth Bale all see their contracts with Madrid expire at the end of the season and it seems all but certain each will depart. All three have been named in the matchday squad.