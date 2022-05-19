Former Real Madrid star Kaka gains coaching licence

Predicting which great players will go onto make excellent managers is never an easy job. Some seem naturally given to coaching and analysing game, while others appear destined to leave all of their skills on the pitch.

Most probably would have put Ricardo Kaka into the latter group. Yet on Thursday evening the former Ballon D’Or winner posted a picture to Instagram showing his newly minted coaching licence with the caption, “only the team is missing.”

As Diario AS detail, Kaka has achieved the ‘A Licence’ in Brazil, which allows him to manage teams, although he is still yet to do the ‘Pro Licence’, the highest qualification.

After retiring in 2017 following his final stint with Orlando City, Kaka has been out of football since, but seems to be working his way into a position to do so.

Kaka crossed paths with such luminaries as Carlo Ancelotti and Jose Mourinho during his career and no doubt has more top level experience than most in European football. Should Kaka take the step into coaching, he may have a better chance of breaking into the European game due to his past in Italy with Milan and in Spain with Real Madrid, where Brazilian coaches have been struggling to find a pathway in lately.