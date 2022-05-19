Clement Lenglet looking increasing likely to leave Barcelona for Premier League club

Clement Lenglet’s days at Barcelona are numbered.

That’s according to Diario Sport, who report that Xavi Hernandez doesn’t have a place for him in his squad for the 2022/23 season and has given the okay for him to leave the club this summer.

Barcelona would like to sell the Frenchman but given his high wage that’s easier said than done. A loan is a lot more realistic.

Tottenham Hotspur have asked about his situation and are said to be interested in signing the centre-back in such an agreement for the coming season with a non-mandatory option to buy.

Tottenham would be willing to assume part of his salary – believed to be in the region of €6m per season – to bring him to London.

Antonio Conte is said to like the look of Lenglet and the player himself wants more prominence ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

The Premier League seems to be the only realistic destination for Lenglet. Barcelona have shopped him around La Liga only to find doing a deal domestically isn’t viable.

Chelsea are also in the picture.