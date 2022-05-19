Chelsea’s Andreas Christensen turned down three European giants to join Barcelona

Andreas Christensen is on the verge of joining Barcelona.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that the Danish centre-back will leave Chelsea at the end of this season when his contract with the London club expires.

Barcelona weren’t the only interested party. Also in the picture were Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. But ultimately it was La Blaugrana that won the battle.

Barcelona are keen to strengthen their defence this summer and could sign as many as three players from Chelsea – also on their shopping list is Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso.

As well as Christensen they’re also said to be keen on bringing in another top-level centre-back – Sevilla’s Jules Kounde and Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly have both been mentioned.

Christensen, a 26-year-old Danish international with 55 senior caps to his name, has spent his entire club career at Chelsea save for a two-year loan spell with Borussia Monchengladbach.