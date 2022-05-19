Chelsea are said to have made a bid for Sevilla star Jules Koundé.

The centre-back is in demand again this summer having been kept in place by Sevilla last summer, despite heavy interest.

Koundé was reportedly unhappy with the situation last summer, but it is likely he will get his wish this year.

And according to recent reports, Barcelona are considering making a move for the Frenchman.

But the Daily Mail, via Sport, claim Chelsea have made a 70million euros for Koundé, who is said to have a much higher release clause.

Koundé has a release clause of 80million euros, but it’s possible Sevilla will strike a deal.

Though, if there is widespread interest, Los Nervionenses can use the competition to stick to the release clause.

Barca will be hoping the bid from Chelsea is rejected, if indeed they are serious about a deal.

But even if they are, they have some financial kinks to work out first, as president Joan Laporta has already admitted.