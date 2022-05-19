Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain circle as Barcelona hold final talks with Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele’s future is still undecided.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that Barcelona will hold important talks with the Frenchman in the coming days.

Dembele wants to stay at Camp Nou and enjoys an excellent relationship with Xavi Hernandez. But the financial proposal made by Barcelona is proving the sticking point.

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are both monitoring the situation closely, although both are dependent on other factors. The former are waiting for the sanctions placed upon them to be lifted and the latter on Kylian Mbappe’s decision.

Dembele joined Barcelona in the summer of 2017 from Borussia Dortmund and signed a five-year contract that expires this summer. He’s enjoyed some impressive moments with Barcelona but his spell has been dominated by injuries.

In the absence of Lionel Messi, however, the 24-year-old Frenchman is one of the few players in this Barcelona squad with the ability to decide matches.