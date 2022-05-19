Celta Vigo plan for summer sales with only one ‘sacred cow’

Celta Vigo are preparing themselves for a summer of upheaval. The Galicians have accepted that at least two of their stars must leave in order to raise funds and thus build a more rounded squad.

Blessed with several technical players that would be the envy of many La Liga teams, they should have no trouble doing so. The most likely to leave is Denis Suarez, who has been at loggerheads with President Carlos Mourino over a dispute with Suarez’s agents.

As Estadio Deportivo report, Suarez has been linked with a return to Sevilla, although the asking price is not yet clear. Amongst their other key players though, very few are off the market.

El Faro de Vigo say that any of Brais Mendez, Joseph Aidoo, Fran Beltran, Javi Galan or Renato Tapia could be on their way out if a satisfactory offer arrives. Of their key players, that only leaves club legend Iago Aspas not up for sale.

Celta have already told a significant part of their squad that they won’t be there next season too. Loan players Jeison Murillo and Thiago Galhardo won’t be continuing with the club, while Nolito, Matias Dituro and Augusto Solari are also on their way out. In addition, Santi Mina’s sexual assault conviction rules him out of further action.

Across those two lists, four of the players on the exit ramp were brought in at the behest of manager Eduardo Coudet. Such dramatic reshaping of the squad and in particular the players brought into appease Coudet suggest that he himself might be moving on. Otherwise it would represent a change of tact from Coudet compared with his previous two campaigns.