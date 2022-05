Carlo Ancelotti reveals the one doubt he has about his team ahead of the Champions League

Real Madrid face Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu tomorrow.

It’s the final game of the season and Madrid will look to close out their campaign in style ahead of their Champions League final with Liverpool in Paris on May 28th.

Madrid won La Liga with four games to spare and have been using the lead-up to their clash with Liverpool as a kind of pre-season.

But they’ll look to put in a good performance tomorrow evening to ensure they head to Paris with their tails up.

And Betis are no mugs.

They won the Copa del Rey last month in their home city of Seville, beating Valencia at La Cartuja. They’re also on course to finish fifth in La Liga for the second season running.

They’ll come to the capital intent on spoiling the party.

Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the press on Thursday afternoon in comments carried by Marca to preview an intriguing fixture.

One of the questions put to the Italian was whether he was unsure about the starting lineup he’s going to choose for the Liverpool game. He wasn’t.

“I have no doubt about the eleven that will start in Paris,” he said.

“My only doubt is who will be more important – those who start the game or those who finish the game.”