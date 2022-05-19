Barcelona were prepared to pay eye-watering sum for Rodrigo Moreno

Leeds United fans are yet to be blown away by the performances of Rodrigo Moreno. Since arriving for €30m in 2020, the 31-year-old forward has yielded just 13 goals in his 61 appearances, failing to live up to expectations.

Before moving to Leeds, Rodrigo was linked with several big moves to the biggest teams in Spain including Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

As has emerged in the audio leaks surrounding Valencia chairman Anil Murthy, Barcelona were prepared to pay far more for the Spain international.

“I went to Barcelona to sell Rodrigo Moreno. Atletico Madrid wanted to buy him and then Barcelona. €63m.

The leaks have been published by Superdeporte, who also revealed the reason it didn’t end up happening.

“The father of Rodrigo wanted to make €2m in commissions. I went with Ramon Planes, Oscar Grau, Abidal, the ex-director general and they said to me – ‘Right, we can buy him for €63m no problem, we will pay the €2m to Rodrigo’s father this year and €63m for us. This year just €30m because of Fair Play and then next year we pay the rest.’

“Yeah, but are you going to be there next year? Because if they aren’t there, my name is there with Bartomeu, ex-President, and I go to Picassent [A local prison].”

Not only do Murthy’s comments expose the incredible fee that Barcelona were willing to pay for the forward, but also the nefarious means with which former President Josep Maria Bartomeu was willing to use to do so.

This is the latest in a trend of murky deals and conversations within Spanish football which are seeing the light of day after audio leaks from Luis Rubiales and Florentino Perez have made it into the public eye in the last 18 months.

Murthy denies the veracity of the audio, but a large quantity of audio has been leaked which exposes him threatening players with media campaigns, slating English cities and blaming Barcelona Sporting Director Mateu Alemany for poor deals.