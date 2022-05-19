Barcelona to play pre-season friendlies with Inter Miami and New York Red Bulls in the United States

Barcelona are going to the United States.

The Catalan club will face Inter Miami at the DRV PNK Stadium in Florida on July 19th before taking on New York Red Bulls at the Red Bull Arena in New York on July 30th.

That’s according to ESPN.

The United States is an important market for Barcelona from a commercial perspective and they have an USMNT international on their books in right-back Sergino Dest.

La Blaugrana play their final game of the season this Sunday at Camp Nou when they face Villarreal. Xavi Hernandez is on course to end his debut season in charge 12 points behind Real Madrid.

Barcelona will look to set that right this summer by recruiting well in the transfer market and then going about pre-season in the correct fashion. A strong training camp coupled with a string of successful performances will go a long way to helping that.