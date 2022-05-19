Barcelona starlet Francisco Trincao already knows where he wants to be next season

Francisco Trincao’s future is up in the air.

The Portuguese is currently on loan from Barcelona at Wolverhampton Wanderers and will be on the move again this summer. That’s according to O Jogo and Mundo Deportivo.

Wolves aren’t prepared to pay the €30m purchase option in the loan deal and he’s not going to be part of Xavi Hernandez’s squad for the coming year. It seems a return to Portugal is on the cards.

Sporting Club de Portugal are interested in the 22-year-old with their coach, Ruben Amorim, keen on a reunion with the player he helped develop when they were both at Sporting Braga.

Trincao would replace Pablo Sarabia, who spent this season on loan in Lisbon but will return to Paris Saint-Germain this summer. The Portuguese is said to be open to returning to his native land.

Sporting are said to want a loan with a purchase option.