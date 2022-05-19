Barcelona readying creative bid to sign Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli

Barcelona are interested in Kalidou Koulibaly.

That’s according to Diario Sport, who report the Napoli centre-back is the most feasible option available to Barcelona this summer transfer window.

Koulibaly is thought to be open to the idea of trading Serie A for La Liga and coming to Camp Nou – the only issue would be the two clubs brokering a deal.

Napoli have tried to convince the Senegalese international to extend his contract at the Diego Armando Maradona but they’ve been unsuccessful. His current deal expires in the summer of 2023 so this close season would be their last chance to sell.

Barcelona are considering including a player in their bid for Koulibaly, with Napoli said to be interested in Miralem Pjanic.

They’re also trying to move on Oscar Mingueza, Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti as soon as possible in order to free up the space they need to bring in Koulibaly.