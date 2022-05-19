Barcelona place limit on Lewandowski cost

The transfer activity of Barcelona this summer will no doubt be a headache for accountants, as the Catalans look to move on at least a third of their squad and strengthen in the process.

The flagship of that process is thought to be Robert Lewandowski. The 34-year-old Polish striker has already admitted his desire to leave Bayern Munich this summer and according to Diario AS, negotiations between the player and Barcelona are going swimmingly.

The main stumbling block will be Bayern Munich’s asking price. Mixed messages have been coming out of Bayern, with President Herbert Hainer maintaining that Lewandowski would fulfil his contract one way or another. Yet manager Julian Nagelsmann has also commented that he would not seek to keep a player that didn’t want to be at the club.

In light of his age and the fact his contract expires in 2023, if Bayern weren’t to accept an offer, they would likely lose him for free. Barcelona meanwhile have set a limit as to how far they will go for the striker.

Within the club, Barcelona consider that €60m should be more than enough to force Bayern’s hand. Should that figure be what ends up moving him to Barcelona, it would also signal the exit door for Memphis Depay, as the Catalans would need to raise money through his sale.