Atletico Madrid Sporting Director rules out big signings in near future

Atletico Madrid are facing an important summer as the club looks to get back on track following a disappointing campaign. They will have to do so without any big additions though.

That’s according to Sporting Director Andrea Berta. Speaking to Calciomercato, in a story covered by Marca, Berta left Atleti fans with little hope of any large investment this summer.

“The years of the big signings have finished.”

“For us, the important thing will be to continue with this squad, that has value, with players who have a great future. We will have to wait until the market starts.”

Two exits from Atletico have already been confirmed, Hector Herrera and Luis Suarez bidding emotional goodbyes to the Wanda Metropolitano last summer.

Having lost Kieran Trippier in the January window, right back is position of need for Diego Simeone this summer. Daniel Wass was brought in but is neither a natural right-back nor has he won the trust of Simeone yet. Atleti had their worst defensive year under Simeone and more defensive reinforcements would help to address their struggles, given their relative paucity of options.

It seems however that a major revamp of the squad is off the cards for a while at least.