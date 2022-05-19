Antoine Griezmann looks set to stay at Atletico Madrid long term.

The Frenchman returned to the capital for this season, joining on a loan move from Barcelona.

But his loan move is set to end at the end of June, and as of now, nothing has been agreed for his stay.

Griezmann remains under contract with Barca, but it seeAntoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrms Atletico do want to keep the forward, who is a fan favourite.

The Frenchman has scored eight and assisted six this season, and talks are said to be ongoing.

In the meantime, COPE claim Griezmann has been at the Wanda Metropolitano this afternoon.

According to the report, Griezmann was there to have promotional photos for next season.

And that’s interesting because it shows just how confident Atleti are of keeping the 31-year-old, who left Atleti for Barca on a deal worth more than 100million euros in 2019.

This is one to keep an eye on, but it seems Griezmann is at the Wanda to stay.