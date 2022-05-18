Xavi Hernandez caught making candid remark to Quique Sanchez Flores about Barcelona’s form

Barcelona drew 0-0 with Getafe on Sunday evening.

The result at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez has left Barcelona second in La Liga, 12 points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Getafe are down in 14th place.

In a candid conversation with his opposite number Quique Sanchez Flores after the game, Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez was filmed making a rather blunt admission.

“We f***ed up,” said Xavi as carried by Diario AS.

Xavi took over from Ronald Koeman in November of 2021 and enjoyed a superb start to his time in charge of the club of his life.

The Catalan turned a team that had been insipid under Koeman into a cohesive and competent unit, culminating in a stunning 4-0 defeat of Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

But things have tailed off somewhat since then, with Barcelona exiting the Europa League at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt.

Their focus now is on recruiting intelligently during the summer months before re-calibrating and trying to push on next season.