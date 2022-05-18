Valencia Chariman Anil Murthy calls Newcastle and Liverpool ‘****’

Valencia chairman Anil Murthy has found himself the topic of several problematic headlines this week. Valencian paper Superdeporte has released a series of compromising audios, the latest of which will make him no friends in the North of England.

Speaking in the audio, Murthy complains that Valencia have been able to grow in the same way as other big clubs. He uses Liverpool and Newcastle as examples of those who have in a derogatory manner.

“Liverpool is a s*** city,” says Murthy in the Superdeporte files.

“But Liverpool as a club started to globalise itself 20 years ago to have a budget and now it has one of a billion euros. If you go to Liverpool and Valencia there is a great difference, even in the streets of the city. The industry exists, but the club, it’s a club that is local there, it has its fans, its fan groups, but it is very international.”

“Newcastle is a s*** city too but a club that has a level of patronage…”

That was the latest audio to be released, having earlier in the week been caught saying that he would ‘kill’ local players Carlos Soler and Jose Gaya in the media if they were to depart the club for a small fee. Murthy was even heard slating his own boss, referring to Valencia owner Peter Lim as a ‘fan’ and ‘senile’.