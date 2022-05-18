Valencia Chairman blames Marcelino and Alemany for Ferran Torres exit

The audio files being leaked out of Valencia have caused more distrust and outrage amongst the fans of Los Che towards Chairman Anil Murthy.

Installed by the controversial Meriton Holdings regime, which is headed by Gary Neville’s business partner Peter Lim, Murthy is coming under increasing pressure after a number of compromising conversations have been released.

Valencian paper Superdeporte have been releasing the clips, in which Murthy has insulted the cities of Liverpool and Newcastle, Lim and been caught saying he would ruin Carlos Soler and Jose Gaya’s reputations.

The latest instalment focuses on the transfer dealings. Perhaps the headline statement referred to Ferran Torres.

“Why did Ferran Torres leave? Because of Marcelino and Mateu [Alemany].”

The two culprits in Murthy’s eyes were manager and Sporting Director the summer before Torres left for just €25m to Manchester City, but left in 2019.

Murthy also criticised Alemany’s management on the whole.

“Nobody speaks about Jorge Saenz? Do you know who he is? We bought 50% [of his rights], two million. Manu Vallejo, Sobrino, what’s that one called… Jason. But this doesn’t come out in the press because he knows how to manage them.”

“At the end of it I am the one who has to pay the salaries. I am here, I don’t move. I am at Mestalla when the people are screaming. It’s easy to spend the money of others and forget about the lost money.”

Manu Vallejo is on loan at Alaves, but is still owned by Valencia and unlikely to be thrilled with Murthy’s attitude. It should be mentioned that Valencia and Murthy have released communications denying the validity of these audios.

Alemany has since taken Torres to Barcelona, where he has been working as a Sporting Director for just over a year. Without knowing the reasons that Torres left, it’s worth questioning the validity of Murthy’s comments, given neither were at the club when Torres left.