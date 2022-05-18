The incredible act of charity from Alaves fans towards travelling Cadiz support

On the final day of the season, Alaves will welcome Cadiz to the Mendizorroza in a decisive fixture for the Yellow Submarine,

The hosts were relegated last weekend after their 3-1 defeat to Levante last weekend, but Cadiz still have hope of staying up. Their 1-1 draw with Real Madrid means they can stay up if they better Real Mallorca’s result.

Many Cadiz fans are looking to make the long trip from the South of Spain to the Basque Country for the occasion. However Alaves had decided to price the tickets at €125 each, proving inhibitive for Cadiz fans. The price for Alaves was maintained at €25.

Already relegated Alavés decided to sell tickets for 120-150€ (club members can buy for only 25€) ahead of their game vs Cádiz, the reasons said being to avoid the stadium turn yellow and clashes between fans The response from the Alavés fans: buying tickets for the Cádiz fans — Alexandra Jonson (@AlexandraJonson) May 18, 2022

The club did so in order to prevent clashes between fans, as Estadio Deportivo explain. Yet instead, Alaves fans have offered out an olive branch to their opposite numbers.

Many have offered to buy tickets at €25 and sell them to the Cadiz fans at the same price so that they can support their team.

Whether Alaves’ intentions were pure is open to interpretation. The act from the Alaves support proves their reputation as one of the best in Spain with their classy behaviour.