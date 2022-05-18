Sporting Club de Portugal keen to sign Francisco Trincao from Barcelona

Sporting Club de Portugal like the look of Francisco Trincao.

That’s according to Record and Mundo Deportivo, who report that the Portuguese is enjoying a fine end to the season with Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanders.

Trincao, 22, is on loan there from Barcelona.

Wolves have a purchase option of €30m included in the deal with Barcelona but coach Bruno Lage has already admitted it’s going to be tough financially for them to trigger that.

Sporting coach Ruben Amorim has contacted Trincao and made it known that he’d love to be re-united with him – they worked together at Sporting Braga. Trincao is open to the move.

Sporting would look to sign the winger on loan for a season and try to broker a deal with Barcelona over how to structure his salary. His current contract with Barcelona is set to run to 2025.

Sporting finished second in the Primeira Liga this season, six points behind Porto. They couldn’t quite defend their crown.