Sevilla President confirms summer sales amid Kounde rumours

Sevilla have endured a tough end to the season, yet both fans and those inside the club will be breathing a sigh of relief that they finally confirmed their place in next season’s Champions League. Especially the accountants. Even so, it appear Sevilla may still be forced to lose one of their stars this summer.

Speaking at an event ahead of the Europa League final, Sevilla President Jose Castro confirmed to Mundo Deportivo that there may well be exits this summer.

“It hasn’t gone unnoticed that in recent summers, we haven’t sold [players]. In January, in addition to having offers and not selling, we brought in Tecatito [Corona] and [Antony] Martial.”

“We need to align our accounts. We know how to do it well and that when there are exits, players that will perform in the future for us both economically and on the pitch will arrive.”

That will have had ears pricking up across Europe. In particular, Jules Kounde is not only a good defensive prospect but already performing at the highest of levels in Sevilla’s defence.

Chelsea were linked with the Frenchman last summer but were unable to get a deal over the line. In view of the impending exits of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, the assumption is that Chelsea will be back in for him with even more determination.

Barcelona have also been linked with Kounde in the past days, but it’s unlikely they will have the cash to prise him away from Seville.