Robert Lewandowski overheard speaking about Barcelona in the Bayern Munich dressing room

Robert Lewandowski wants to join Barcelona.

That’s according to Bild as carried by Diario Sport.

They report that the Bayern Munich striker was overheard having an animated telephone conversation in the dressing room about the difficulties he’s facing in securing his exit from the club.

The conversation was in Polish but one word that Lewandowski’s teammates could clearly hear was Barcelona – he said it over and over again. He’s determined to start a new chapter this summer.

But it’s not going to be easy. Lewandowski’s contract at Bayern runs until the summer of 2023 and they don’t want to sell him. Barcelona hopes that the Pole’s determination to leave will help them to force Bayern’s hand and get the deal over the line.

Barcelona are determined to recruit a top-class number nine this summer and given that Erling Haaland has chosen to join Manchester City their number one choice is Lewandowski.