Police intervene in trouble ahead of Europa League final in Seville

Trouble has broken out between Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt fans ahead of the Europa League final in Seville.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Spanish police had to intervene in several incidents in order to break up fighting and vandalism around the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

It’s not yet clear how many incidents have taken place or how isolated they are.

The report does however say that the Frankfurt fans instigated the fights, which caused severe damage to several terrace bars.

This follows on from the news that five arrests were made the previous night, during a large fight between fans near the Catedral de Sevilla.

Around 150,000 fans from both sides are thought to have descended on the Andalusian capital, which represents more than a fifth of the population of Seville.

Rangers’ official club account had made several pleas to their fans to behave well in Seville as they seek to improve the reputation of the club following events in Manchester during the 2008 UEFA Cup final.