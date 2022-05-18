Napoli emerge as strong contender to sign Miralem Pjanic from Barcelona

Miralem Pjanic looks set to leave Barcelona this summer.

That’s according to Diario Sport.

They report that a return to Italy could be on the cards for the Bosnian midfielder, who joined Barcelona from Juventus in 2020.

Pjanic played his best football in Serie A, spending nine years there in total – five with Roma and then four with Juventus.

But it wouldn’t be Turin that he returns to, but Napoli. They’ve registered their interest in signing the man currently on loan at Turkish outfit Besiktas until the end of this season.

Pjanic has two years left on his contract at Camp Nou and his high wage makes securing a permanent transfer difficult. A loan, therefore, is probably the most likely means of moving him on.

Pjanic is one of several players that don’t count for Xavi Hernandez and won’t form part of his squad next season.

Others include Samuel Umtiti, Clement Lenglet, Neto, Oscar Mingueza, Riqui Puig, Martin Braithwaite, Adama Traore, Luuk de Jong, Francisco Trincao and Antoine Griezmann.