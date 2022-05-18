Manchester City consider summer move for Barcelona old boy Marc Cucurella

Manchester City are interested in Marc Cucurella.

That’s according to reports carried by Diario AS.

The Spaniard has enjoyed a fine first season in the Premier League with Brighton and Hove Albion, winning two player of the season awards and earning Pep Guardiola’s attention.

Guardiola has been tracking Cucurella since he came through Barcelona’s youth system, before he joined Getafe in 2020. He wants to strengthen at left-back and sees Cucurella to be ideal.

It’s thought that City will pay in the region of €35m for him.

Cucurella, born and raised in Catalonia, spent consecutive seasons on loan with Eibar and Getafe before heading to the Coliseum Alfonso Perez in a permanent deal in 2020.

Cucurella joined Brighton from Getafe last summer, signing a five-year contract that will take him through to the summer of 2026. He’s played 37 games across all competitions and made his debut for Luis Enrique’s La Roja last year.