Luka Modric chooses favourite comeback in Champions League run

Real Madrid are, to an extent, having an Indian summer. Many had thought the Los Blancos team too old to be able to make a deep run in the Champions League, yet their experience has come up trumps in crucial moments.

Nobody exemplifies that more than Luka Modric. The 36-year-old refuses to drop his level and was instrumental in the Champions League comebacks against Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

Speaking after being presented with the ‘Marca Legend’ award, Modric confirmed that he wanted to stay there beyond the summer – he hasn’t yet renewed his contract.

“Real Madrid is everything, it’s my home. I feel very happy here. Since the first moment it was an impressive experience. I feel part of this club, I am just another Madridista and that’s for your whole life.”

“I hope to continue for many years here and finish my career at Real Madrid.”

Mundo Deportivo carried the quotes from the event, where naturally some of the questions for him were related to the upcoming Champions League final.

He was also asked to evaluate each of the three comebacks that put them there.

“The most difficult comeback was the City one because there was almost no time, but the team and the fans trusted until the end. It’s part of the DNA of this club.”

“The most fun was the PSG one, which was 15 minutes of craziness.”