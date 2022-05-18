Liverpool suffer another injury blow ahead of Champions League final against Real Madrid

Real Madrid face Liverpool in Paris on May 28th.

And it’s as big a game as they come – the Champions League final between two of the competition’s most successful clubs.

Liverpool, however, have a few injury problems coming into it. Fabinho, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk all have issues and now, following last night’s clash with Southampton, there’s more.

Liverpool won the game 2-1 but Joe Gomez sprained his left ankle just before half-time according to Mundo Deportivo. He’s a serious doubt to be fit to be able to play the final later this month.

Liverpool’s final game of the Premier League season is on Sunday when they face Wolverhampton Wanderers. If they better Manchester City’s result against Aston Villa they win the league.

Madrid, meanwhile, will take on Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu on Friday evening. They’ll have eight days to prepare for Liverpool having won La Liga with four games to spare.